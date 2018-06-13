As part of its Gold Box deals of the day, Amazon has a variety of Gatorade products on sale with prices starting at just $9.49. When you think of Gatorade, you may only think of the sports drink, but the company has a bunch of other great products that help fuel you up for big events, and then recover after it.

These Prime Fuel Bars are down to $9.49 for 12 of them. They are loaded with carbs and a little protein, making them great to have before your next big race. The whey protein bars have 20G of protein in them and are down to $15.95 for 18 bars. For during your race or event, you'll want some Prime energy chews to keep you going, and right now a 16-pack is $12.78.

The organic sports drink drops to $11.30 for 12 bottles, and to aid in the recovery process, you'll want this 12-pack of whey protein recovery bars for $11.87. All of these items come in a variety of flavors, though not all of them are on sale today. If you're training for a big race, or just like to have this stuff around, you'll want to check out these prices before they disappear.

Not sure if you're ready to dive into a full box of these products? Give this sample box a try for $7 and get a $7 credit towards a future order.

See at Amazon