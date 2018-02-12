Amazon has a big selection of Hasbro's indoor toys and games on sale for up to 30% off. Kick things off with a 24-pack of assorted color Play-Doh for just $12.43 or the Play-Doh twist ice cream playset for $11.21 and let the little ones get creative. After they clean that up, it'll be time to burn a little more energy and what better way than with a Nerf war?

This Mega Tri-Break holds three mega darts and is down to just $10.49 and the Nitro LongShot Smash is $13.99 for all your car-blasting long jump needs. Once all the energy is burned, it's time for some fun games to end the night.

Kick things off with the Disney Animation Edition of Monopoly for $17.49 or some Classic Operation Skill Game for $13.99.

There's a ton of other great stuff to check out in this sale. Remember, these prices are only good for one day, so don't miss out.

