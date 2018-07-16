Amazon has a bunch of STEM toys on sale for up to 30% off right now. From the Sphero Mini to wooden block sets there are a bunch of deals in here you'll want to check out for your kids.
The sale has a number of items in it that would make great gifts, so you could get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping today and be one step ahead come this fall. Some of the discounts include:
- Thames & Kosmos TKx400i Dual-LED Microscope - $34.99 (Was $100)
- Kinetic Sand Folding Sand Box - $20.99 (Was $30)
- The Learning Journey Techno Gears - $13.99 (Was $20)
- ALEX Toys Future Coders Robot Races Coding Skills Kit - $13.27 (Was $20)
Be sure to check out the whole sale and see what else your kids may enjoy!