Black Friday is hitting the UK early this year with some savings to be had across numerous product categories. If you're on the hunt for an SD card to store data on without splashing too much cash, you're in luck with these excellent savings on SanDisk storage.

All of the deals featured here are now live and will run through until early December.

Deals on SanDisk SD cards

Amazon currently has some killer deals now on for SanDisk SD cards, whether you need one for your mobile phone, Nintendo Switch, camera or laptop.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.