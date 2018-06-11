Best Buy is running a sale on Apple's HomePod smart speaker, dropping the price down to $299.99. The discount is available on both the white and grey version. We have seen the speaker drop a little lower than this in the past thanks to limited-time coupons at eBay, but this is the first discount from a national retailer. The HomePod is Apple's first smart speaker that uses the intelligence of Siri to complete tasks, play your favorite tunes using Apple Music, and more.
Where availability permits you can even order one online right now for in-store pickup and have it in your hands within an hour. If you're looking for more Apple hardware, be sure to check out Best Buy's latest 4-day sale.