Best Buy is running a sale on Apple's HomePod smart speaker, dropping the price down to $299.99. The discount is available on both the white and grey version. We have seen the speaker drop a little lower than this in the past thanks to limited-time coupons at eBay, but this is the first discount from a national retailer. The HomePod is Apple's first smart speaker that uses the intelligence of Siri to complete tasks, play your favorite tunes using Apple Music, and more.