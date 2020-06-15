Apple refreshed the iPad mini lineup early last year for the first time in a long while. Since then, the 5th-gen model hasn't seen too much in the way of discounts like its larger counterparts have. However, right now you can pick up the 64GB Wi-Fi Only model with a rare $50 discount at Amazon, marking its lowest ever price there. That brings its price down to just $349. Other configurations are also seeing the same $50 discount.

The iPad mini was released in early 2019 and retains the familiar 7.9-inch form factor from its 2015 predecessor but gains the A12 Bionic chip for a huge performance boost — three times the processing performance and nine times faster graphics, according to Apple. The display is 25% brighter, has True Tone and P3 wide color support, too.

For the first time, the mini line has also gained support for Apple Pencil (or, if you want to save a bit more, you could go for the discounted Logitech Crayon. With cellular connectivity, you'll also be able to get online on the go without having to remain within Wi-Fi coverage.

We went hands-on with the new iPad mini so you can get an in-depth look at it before you buy it. iMore also has roundups of the best cases and keyboards for your new device so you can put your savings to good use. If the iPad mini is not for you, there are plenty other iPad deals worth peeping.

