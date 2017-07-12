Learn about net neutrality. Do your part. Save on a great VPN.

Today is the Day of Action to Save Net Neutrality (if you don't know what's going on, read this editorial by Daniel Bader). In order to spread awareness about net neutrality, IPVanish is offering 50% off its VPN plans for today only.

VPNs are, of course, about protecting your data, thus they're about protecting your privacy. That isn't just limited to your personal information. You internet provider can view what sort of traffic you produce, and without net neutrality, your speeds could be throttled based on your online activity. Entire sites could be blocked to you simply because of your provider's business interests.

You shouldn't be told what you can and cannot see online, and IPVanish wants to help in more ways than one. First, you can join the ranks and tell the FCC just what you think about its plans. You can also email your representatives, letting them know what you think about net neutrality. And, if you're concerned about your data and your privacy going forward, you can save 50% on IPVanish VPN plans. The offer ends at 12:01 a.m. July 13, so do your part to help save net neutrality and protect your data, your privacy, and your online freedom going forward.

