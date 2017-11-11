Elago makes a variety of awesome accessories for Apple products, and today you can save big on a bunch of them. From cases for your iPhone 8 or iPhone X to AirPod accessories and even adorable Apple Watch stands, there is something for everyone in this one-day deal.
Some of the standout offers include:
- Elago W3 Apple Watch Stand - $7.99
- Elago AirPods EarHooks - $6.74
- Elago Genuine Leather iPhone X Wallet Case - $8.24
- Elago USB-C MacBook Hub - $36.74
There are a bunch of other great deals so be sure to check them ALL out now!
TL;DR
- What makes this deal worth considering? - This is a one-day deal on a bunch of awesome Apple-related accessories. You can pick from stuff for your iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook and more!
- Things to know before you buy! - Some of these items are only available as part of Amazon's Add-On program, so you'll need to spend $25 on other stuff in order to purchase it.