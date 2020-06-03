If you're wanting to pick up some sporty true wireless earphones for your workouts, be sure to check out this one-day deal on the Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds at Best Buy. The Geek Squad certified refurbished models are available for only $139.99, $110 off their price brand new. The deal only applies to the Moss colorway, with the other models going for $170. Despite being refurbished, the earphones have been restored to like-new condition and are backed by a 90-day warranty.

Like-new Beats Powerbeats Pro Built with sport in mind, the Powerbeats Pro have the same Apple smarts as AirPods in a design that prioritizes comfort and stability. These earbuds last up to 9 hours with 24 hours from the charging case. They are also sweat- and water-resistant. $139.99 $249.95 $110 off See at Best Buy

Our review of the Powerbeats Pro gave the earbuds 4.5 stars out of 5. These earbuds compete directly with the Apple AirPods and are one of the few pairs to include the Apple H1 chip, making these earbuds very smooth with Apple products. They also work great with all kinds of non-Apple products, too, thanks to responsive Bluetooth technology. Lory Gil said in her review, "I've never been happier with a pair of in-ear headphones before... They're incredibly comfortable... have rich and well-balanced EQ for an amazing listening experience, and stay put in your ears."

In our recent roundup of the best sweat proof wireless headphones for 2020, we name the Powerbeats Pro as our staff pick. They have very good water-resistance thanks to an IPX4 rating. They also have a long-lasting battery with up to nine hours on a single charge for each bud. Use the included charging case to add another 24 hours of time before you ever have to plug in anywhere and recharge. The in-ear and hook design keep the earbuds on your head no matter how intense your gym visits get. Plus, both buds have physical media controls so you can adjust things like volume and play/pause on the fly.

You will get four eartip sizes with your order, too, so you can find a perfect fit. Users on Amazon give the Powerbeats Pro 4.4 stars out of 5 based on over 10,000 reviews. If you're unsure whether the Powerbeats Pro or the AirPods Pro are right for you, we have a handy comparison that goes throguh all of the pros and cons of each to help you decide.