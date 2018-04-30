Best Buy has launched a new one-day sale that includes a bunch of Apple's best hardware at up to $500 off. Whether you are in the market for a new MacBook, a Series 3 Apple Watch, or even the previous-generation 128GB iPad, there's something here worth buying. The 12-inch MacBook is $350 off right now, and the 15.4-inch MacBook Pro is currently $500 off.

If you want something a bit more portable, the 2017 iPad 9.7-inch is $100 off if you opt for the 128GB model. Sure, the newer model is already out, but if you don't need Apple Pencil support, this is a great way to save a few more bucks.

For your wrist, you can grab the Apple Watch Series 3 for as little as $280. This deal is also available at Costco, if you're a club member. All of these prices are good for today only, meaning that you don't have a ton of time to order the ones you want.

