The $240 ecobee4 is a smart thermostat with an incredibly smart twist: It includes small remote sensors that independently measure temperature and sense motion. You can use these sensors to give your thermostat a better idea of the temperature in your home (averaged out across the various sensors) as well as whether or not anyone is home and in what rooms they might be located.

The ecobee4 comes with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant built in, thanks to embedded microphones that feature far-field voice recognition (the same technology that makes the Amazon Echo hear you from across the room) and a speaker that makes Alexa sound loud and clear, despite coming from a thermostat fastened to your wall. That means, on top of having all the same great features as the ecobee3 (HomeKit-enabled, satellite room sensors, energy-saving benefits), you can use the ecobee4 in the same way you'd use an Echo, Echo Dot, or Tap. Ask Alexa to set a timer, adjust the lighting, give you the steps to a recipe, play some jazz — you can do it all right from your smart thermostat.

You can probably guess how a smart thermostat will help you conserve energy. The ecobee4 lets you set up schedules, control — and keep track of — your heating and cooling while you're away from home, and monitor your overall energy usage. And thanks to those remote sensors, you can set the thermostat to automatically turn on less often when they don't detect motion for a period of time. It's the thermostats way of determining that you're either asleep or away from home.