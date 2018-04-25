Best Buy has launched a new 4-day sale which includes a bunch of Apple hardware in it. From up to $500 off an iPhone X on Verizon's payment plan to up to $350 off a new MacBook Pro, there are a bunch of deals worth checking out here. Apple's ultra-portable MacBook Air is $250 off with this sale, and the 2017 9.7-inch iPad is up to $80 off, depending which configuration you opt to grab.

Prefer desktop computers? You can save $200 on the 21.5-inch iMac for yourself during this sale as well.

If you're a college student, you can save an additional $50 on the purchase by signing up for the Student Deals. You'll just need to make a free account, verify your eligible .edu email, and then the coupon will be delivered to you.

Be sure to check out all the other great deals before they expire.