Typically when you hear the word endoscopic camera it's being said by a doctor for the purpose of looking inside a patient. But these bendable snake cameras can be used for many everyday things beyond medical applications.

The versatility of an endoscopic camera can allow you to investigate what's clogging a drain, peer inside the tight spaces of your car, or give you an inside look at any tough to reach areas of your home. The camera head is adjustable and waterproof, making it perfect for inspecting underwater areas, gaps or holes.

Best of all, you can get your very own waterproof endoscopic camera that records in crisp 1080p for just $33.99 via iMore Digital Offers! This camera can snake its way into the tight and dark spaces our fingers or eyes can't and send a feed right back to any device you own via Wi-Fi.

Typically, endoscopic cameras like this are sold for $99.99, but you can get yours and save 60%! What a deal, but we're just getting started! Use coupon code GIFTSHOP15 to save an additional 15% off that sale price, which brings the final price down to just $33.99.