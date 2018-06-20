Ever since Instagram started letting people post videos, there's been one question on everyone's mind: can they please be longer than a minute?
There have been rumors circulating for the last little while that Instagram's been toying with a video hub that will allow users to upload videos as long as 60 minutes, and it's called IGTV.
Tech Crunch has learned that the Instagram longer-form video hub that's launching tomorrow is called IGTV and it will be part of the Explore tab, according to multiple sources. Instagram has spent the week meeting with online content creators to encourage them to prepare videos closer to 10-minute YouTube vlogs than the 1-minute maximum videos the app allows today. Videos can range from 15 seconds to 60 minutes. (Tech Crunch)
Leaked screenshots have shown that that feature will be available later today.