Developed by Simogo and published by Annapurna Interactive, Sayonara Wild Hearts is a fast-paced game with a pop music album. If you've been waiting to grab Sayonara Wild Hearts, hoping for a physical release, there's great news. Sayonara Wild Hearts physical edition has been announced by iam8bit. You'll need to act quickly though, as it's limited to a run of just 5000 copies per platform.

This version of the game also includes an embroidered patch. There's no exact release date for this physical version but it is set to ship sometime in Q1 2020, or before the end of March.