Sbode's $50 portable Bluetooth speaker is a good-looking speaker that's water-resistant and full-featured for its price. But does that mean it's any good? I was sent one straight from Sbode and used it for a good week and a half.

Sounds like you'd expect $50 to sound

The most important thing in any speaker for me is how it sounds, especially when it comes to Bluetooth. I firmly believe that with all speakers, you pay for what you get, so I had to meter my expectations.

I have to say that I was somewhat surprised — pleasantly so. I found all aspects of music to be quite clear, and the low end was quite a bit warmer than expected. Upon switching to another, better Bluetooth speaker, I noticed the Sbode speaker was considerably "tinnier", but not deal-breakingly so.

I've actually been using it as I write this to play audio from Netflix on my Chromebook. Dialogue is nice and clear, and it's certainly a step up from the Chromebook's speakers, though men with deeper voices tend to sound a little muddy. I know most people wouldn't use it for that, but it did help give me a better overall picture of this thing's audio capabilities. And like the title says, it's a hard 7/10. For $50, I'd gladly listen to this in an office setting or in my kitchen while I wash dishes, or even by the pool.

