For those of you unfamiliar with Scanbot , it's an award-winning scanner app that allows you to create high-quality scans of documents, receipts, sketchbooks, QR codes, and more. Once you've scanned them in, you can then turn them into tidy PDFs or JPGs which you can perfect with filters and upload immediately Google Drive, iCloud, Dropbox, or wherever else you keep your files. Scanbot 7, released today, takes this concept and builds upon it even more than in previous iterations of the app, giving you even more control over your scans.

Now, when you apply one of Scanbot's five enhancement filters to a scanned document, you can meticulously adjust them so they're the of highest quality possible. Each filter has three sliders that allow you to fine-tune the brightness, color, and contrast of your document to make sure everything is visible and clear. If you've ever received a poorly-scanned, washed out handout in school that obscured parts of the text you were supposed to read for homework, then you know just how important it is to have the ability to account for differences in the documents you're trying to capture.

In addition to filter adjustments, Scanbot 7 now lets you string existing scans together into one cohesive PDF easily and efficiently without ever having to leave the app. This feature, called Merge, is incredibly handy for when you're scanning documents with multiple pages or if you want to create a "booklet" (so to speak) of information from different sources. You can even rearrange the order of the documents to best fit your needs. Once you've selected all the scans you'd like to join together, you can choose to replace the originals with the now-merged PDF or save the merged version as an entirely new file while keeping the original scans as well.

Finally, Scanbot's search feature has been updated for Scanbot 7, and now features search suggestions so that you can find what you're looking for more quickly than ever before. The devs also added a handful of new interface theme options like High Contrast that feature pure white and pure black, taking full advantage of the iPhone X's gorgeous OLED display.

If you're looking for a more full-featured scanning app than the one that comes with Notes, you can download Scanbot for free by tapping on the link above. And, if you decide you dig it, you can upgrade Scanbot Pro for $6.99.

Thoughts?

Are you a fan of Scanbot? Share your experiences with the app in the comments!