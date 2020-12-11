Sorted³ has long been an iPhone and iPad app but as of now, it's a Mac app as well. Not only that, but the new app is also designed with macOS Big Sur and Apple silicon in mind, too.

Sorted³ is what its developers call a hyper-scheduling app and it's an interesting way to block your time based on the tasks and calendar entries at hand. It's an app I've been looking into of late to see if it can help keep me on track – and that's all much easier now that there's a Mac app to go with the existing iPhone and iPad versions.

Introducing Sorted³ for Mac! 🚀



It's been a long time coming, and it's finally here! pic.twitter.com/QaeXFvveZf — Sorted³ (@SortedHQ) December 10, 2020

Since the early days, we considered the Mac App to be an essential component of the overall Sorted experience. This started with building a native Mac App back in 2016 (to complement the very first version of Sorted). After launching Sorted³, we shifted our focus back to a native Mac experience, before learning about iPad Apps for Mac (with code name Mac Catalyst) at WWDC 2019. The following October, we decided to develop Sorted³ using Mac Catalyst as a more viable and long-term solution.

The new Mac app also comes with a change in business model. All of the Sorted³ apps are now free, with a PRO featureset offered as a seperate purchase. Existing PRO users will be taken care of, though.

Please note that our current users who have already unlocked Sorted³ on iOS, will not be affected by this change and will automatically become PRO on the iOS platform. 💰 Sorted³ PRO on macOS is a separate purchase on the Mac App Store.

You can download the new macOS version of Sorted³ from the Mac App Store for free, now.