The Schlage Z-Wave Connect Camelot Touchscreen Deadbolt is down to $134.13 with the 20% off for Prime on the product page. This deadbolt has been regularly selling around $170 recently, and it was selling as high as $180 toward the end of last year. It has never dropped below $150 directly before, so this is a new low price.

While the Schlage will work with Alexa and other voice assistants, it uses Z-Wave to connect. You will need a Z-Wave compatible hub like the SmartThings Hub or the Wink Hub. Unfortunately, Amazon does not have any native devices with a Z-Wave radio. The deadbolt uses a touchscreen keypad and can store up to 30 user codes at a time. It has a built-in alarm with three settings and uses AA batteries. It is rated ANSI Grade 1.

You will need Amazon Prime for this deal.

See on Amazon