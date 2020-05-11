Tello is making cellular service affordable for everyone with a range of plans to meet various budgets, and thanks to the company's latest deal for new and existing subscribers, you'll score double the data and twice the amount of minutes on the plan you choose through May 29! Tello's plans are already competitively priced compared to other service providers, and today's offer really helps blow the others out of the competition. New members will even receive a $15 account credit when signing up by May 19! That can be used towards the future purchase of a phone or put towards your monthly bill.
There's no need to stay locked into paying for an expensive service provider anymore while companies like Tello Mobile exist. Tello is an affordable, prepaid service which uses Sprint's network and has a variety of plans for less than $20 monthly. The best part is that you're never locked into a contract and there are no fees to worry about; you only pay the cost of the plan you choose.
Free $15!
Tello Mobile: Free $15 Account Credit with Double the Data and Minutes
Tello is offering twice the data and twice the minutes of the plan you're subscribed to through the end of May! You can even score $15 back when signing up. This prepaid service uses Sprint's network, though a few benefits set the two apart.
Limited Time Only
One of the greatest features of Tello is its ability to let you customize your service by choosing the number of minutes or amount of data you need separately from one another. That's one major way Tello saves you cash where other providers would have you pay for service you're not even using.
Tello has plans starting at just $5 per month so you don't have to ever worry about your phone bill being the cause of missing a more important payment. You can select unlimited data or unlimited minutes, or choose both! Either way, you'll probably be paying quite a bit less than you would for something similar from Verizon or T-Mobile. You can choose to use a device you already own on Tello's network or buy one from Tello at a discount.
Tello Mobile even earned Android Central's badge of recommendation earlier this year; you can learn why and go in-depth with the service in the full review if you're looking to discover more before signing up.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Popular mail app Newton is back from the dead – again – and owned by users
Newton is a mail app that's been much loved ever since the CloudMagic days. It's died twice, but now it's back. And it's owned by people who have used it for years.
A new Apple Music radio show will see Billie Eilish and her dad co-DJ
Apple Music has a new radio show coming today with Billie Eilish and her dad presenting "Me & Dad Radio".
All German Apple Stores will reopen on May 11
Apple will reopen all of its German Apple Stores on Monday, May 11 after the country's lockdown was eased.
Keep your Mac from dying with these UPS battery backups
Protect your computer and the files it contains with a UPS battery backup devices. Here are a few that are worth considering.