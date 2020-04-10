If your computer can barely manage your daily tasks while working from home, it might be time for an upgrade. Woot has the 2019 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar on sale today in refurbished condition starting at just $899.99. There are a few different models on sale today, giving you the option of choosing between Silver and Space Gray colorways equipped with either a 128GB or 256GB hard drive.

These laptops were refurbished directly by Apple to ensure they're in proper working condition and the quality you expect from Apple. Woot also includes a 1-year warranty with the purchase. One thing that's important to note is that these models do not come with the original product packaging; your item arrives in a plain white box instead.

This mid-2019 model of the MacBook Pro is nearly the most recent, though it's since been followed up by the 16-inch MacBook Pro. The models on sale today feature a 13.3-inch display and the unique Touch Bar integrated into the keyboard, along with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and an Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645 processor.

The Touch Bar is Apple's latest major change to its MacBook Pro line, giving you the ability to quickly access controls for certain applications. It can be customized to include controls you use most. This Touch Bar guide can tell you even more about it if you're interested.

Woot usually charges $6 per order for shipping, though by logging in with an Amazon Prime membership, you can skip the shipping fee and save that $6 instead. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon, along with access to all of Prime's perks such as the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.