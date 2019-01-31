As part of its daily deals, Amazon has a wide variety of Logitech PC accessories on sale, including mice, keyboards, webcams, gaming controllers, and more. Many of these accessories are back down to previous all-time low prices or have hit new historic lows, so you won't want to miss out.
Some of our favorite deals include:
- Logitech G430 Gaming Headset - $29.99 (Was $80)
- MX Master Wireless Mouse - $49.99 (Was $90)
- Logitech C922x Pro Stream Webcam - $49.99 (Was $100)
- Logitech G910 Orion Spark RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard - $89.99 (Was $179.99)
- Logitech Z906 5.1 Surround Sound Speaker System - $199.99 (Was $399)
- Logitech G933 Artemis Spectrum Wireless Gaming Headset - $99.99 (Was $200)
Be sure to check out the whole sale and grab what you want now before the sale ends tonight.
