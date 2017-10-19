You won't want to pass these headphones up at this price!

Is this deal for me?

Through its official eBay store, Bose is currently selling the super-popular QuietComfort 25 noise canceling headphones for just $169.95. This is about $110 less than you can get them for at Amazon, and the lowest we can find them online by quite a bit.

Right now, only the white version of the Apple-compatible headphones are in-stock, and they will probably sell out quickly as well. You can listen to these headphones on any device, but the in-line controls will only work when connected to Apple hardware.

If you're looking for noise cancellation, the QuietComfort headphones are the way to go. Don't believe us? Check out the nearly 300 reviews that give them a 4.9-star rating.

Significant Noise Reduction For Travel

Deep, Powerful Sound For The Music You Love

Inline Mic/remote For Music And Calls

Designed specifically for use with select iPod, iPhone and iPad models

Odds are this deal won't be available for too long, so be sure to grab a pair before they sell out!

What makes this deal worth considering? - This is an awesome price on these noise canceling headphones. If you've been eyeing them or considering a pair, now is the time to buy.

- This is an awesome price on these noise canceling headphones. If you've been eyeing them or considering a pair, now is the time to buy. Things to know before you buy! - There is a newer version, the Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II, available, but there is a large price difference. The newer model sells at $350, but it does include Google's Assistant if that's your thing.

