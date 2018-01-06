RavPower currently has its fast wireless charger on sale for just $11.99 when you use a coupon code during checkout. To sweeten the deal a little more, the company is also bundling in a free set of Micro-USB cables or USB-C cables, depending on your preference. All you have to do is add the wireless charger and the cables of your choice to your cart, then enter the coupon code. Be sure to pick the correct code from below based on the cables that you opt to pick up.

If you were to purchase the cables and charger separately, you'd be paying over $20. The pad itself normally sells for $15, so being able to pick that up at $12 is a great deal, then you add in the free cables and it makes it instant purchase worthy!