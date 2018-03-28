Best Buy is no stranger to limited time sales, and it's latest 24-hour sale brings some big discounts on Apple's MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models. For a limited time, you can pick up a MacBook Air for as little as $699.99, which is $300 less than it sells for at other retailers. There are three different configurations of it available with prices going up to $1,249.99.

If you prefer the MacBook Pro, Best Buy has them on sale starting at $999.99 for the 128GB SSD model without a Touch Bar. You can upgrade to the 256GB version for $200 more or max it out with the 512GB variant for $1,849.99. The Touch Bar models are up to $400 off, which drops the base price down to just $1,499.99. There are four different variants available in this sale, and you can opt for the silver or space gray versions on both the Touch Bar and non-Touch Bar models.

Best Buy offers students an additional $50 discount if they sign up for the exclusive savings. All you'll need is a free My Best Buy account and a verifiable .edu email address.

These deals are only available for today, March 28, so don't miss out. Also, be sure to treat yourself to a new Mac-inspired 12 South Candle for $10 off.

See at Best Buy