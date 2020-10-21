If you missed the stellar deals we saw on Beats headphones during Prime Day, you have another opportunity to save at Best Buy today. Over there, you can score a pair of Beats Studio³ over-ear Bluetooth headphones at a steep discount with the price dropping down to $249.99.
At $100 off, it's a great deal and matches the discount that the on-ear Beats Solo Pro have been seeing recently. Only the gray colorway is available at this price and the deal ends tonight or when sold out.
Sound savings
Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
The over-ear Studio3 headphones feature 22 hours of battery life, dual-mode adaptive noise canceling, on-ear controls, and support for taking calls or using Siri. The Gray colorway is down to this low price today only.
$249.99
$349.99 $100 off
The Beats Studio³ are over-ear headphones that feature 22 hours of battery life, dual-mode adaptive noise-cancelling, on-ear controls and support for taking calls or using Siri when connected to an iOS device. They also have a fast charging feature that gives them 3 hours of playtime from just 10 minutes of power. Our Beats Studio³ review gave them 4 stars, praising their easy connectivity and lengthy battery life. The headphones come with a RemoteTalk cable, a USB charging cable, and a hard shell carrying case that the headphones fold neatly into when not in use.
At $250, they are much nearer the usual going rate of the Solo³ headphones which do not feature noise-cancelling tech and $50 less than the usual cost of the newer Solo Pro on-ear headphones that do have noise-cancellation (though those are $100 off right now, too).
If you're not sold on the Beats Studio³ cans, check out our list of the best wireless noise-cancelling headphones for some other choice picks with varying features and price points. With Best Buy's Black Friday sale on the horizon, we'll hopefully see even more headphones discounted then.
