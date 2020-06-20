It's time to take your tunes wireless, and the Dudios Tic True Wireless Earbuds let you do just that without shelling out a ton of cash in the process. These Bluetooth earbuds normally sell for just under $40, though today you can snag a pair for as low as $19.19 when you clip the coupon on its product page and then use promo code OQNYUZVK during checkout.
Today's deal also takes into account an instant 10% Prime discount that you'll need to have a Prime membership to receive. At that price, you'll be scoring them at almost half off and a fraction of the price that brand name true wireless earbuds like the Apple AirPods sell at.
$17 Savings
Dudios Tic True Wireless Earbuds
The Dudios Tic True Wireless Earbuds last for nearly 5 hours on a single charge and come with a charging case to keep them powered up an additional 20 hours wherever you go. Clip the on-page coupon and use the following code at checkout to save.
$19.19
$35.99 $17 off
The Dudios Tic True Wireless Earbuds let you listen to your music wirelessly with Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable wireless connection. Its smart touch controls let you just tap the earbuds to pause or play your music, or answer an incoming call using the built-in microphone. There's a wireless range of up to 33 feet.
You'll be able to listen for over four hours on a single charge with these headphones, though with the charging case that also is included with the purchase, you'll be able to power them up anywhere. That lets you listen for an additional 20 hours while on-the-go before the case will need to be recharged. It also works to keep your earbuds protected and in a designated spot so you never lose track of them.
Dudios includes various sizes of ear tips with these earbuds so you can customize them for a better fit. Shipping is free on orders totaling $25 or more, or with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a member, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping with no order minimum, along with access to the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts including on the earbuds above, and more.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
David Cicilline emphasizes antitrust subpoenas are a last resort
The chair of the house antitrust committee has told Bloomberg he hopes and expects Tim Cook will testify voluntarily but says it will collect the evidence and witnesses it needs through subpoenas if necessary.
Review: Avoid the cable tangle with Nomad's 4-in-1 Universal USB-C Cable
Nomad's Universal Cables cut the clutter by consolidating your charging cables. I went hands-on with the Nomad Universal USB-C Cable, which is four cables in one.
Microsoft's Brad Smith calls out Apple's App Store policies
Microsoft's chief legal officer, Brad Smith, spoke about app store policies and the "toll" developers need to pay to be in app stores. Smith was referring to Apple's App Store, which is in the spotlight from both the EU and the House antitrust subcommittee.
These are the best cheap headphones you can buy!
Nothing says you have to spend an arm and a leg to get some quality headphones.