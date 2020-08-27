Running low on storage? Amazon is having a sale on storage products from Samsung, Toshiba, and Kingston that can help.

The sale features microSD cards, internal SSDs, portable storage, and NAS hard drives with prices discounted by up to 20% or more. If you need to upgrade your storage space, now's the perfect time to do so. You'll even score free shipping if your order total reaches above $25 or you check out with Prime.

Store more Samsung, Toshiba, and Kingston Storage Sale If you're looking for a new microSD card for your phone or Nintendo Switch, SSD for your computer, hard drive for your NAS, or some portable storage, today's sale is the way to get them for less. The deals expire tonight or when sold out. From $29 See at Amazon

The average prices of microSD cards have seen a decent decline so far this year but the price drop on Samsung's 256GB Evo Select in today's sale is its steepest ever. It is down to $29.49 which is around $5 off what it has been going for recently and over $20 lower than its retail price. With up to 100 MB/s read and 90MB/s write speeds, as well as support for 4K media, it's a great choice for adding capacity to your phone or action cam. It includes an SD adapter for wider device compatibility, too.

If you need storage for toting personal files around, the Toshiba Canvio Slim 2TB portable hard drive is well worth checking out. It's also down to a new record-low price at $54.99 — a $15 discount. It has an ultra-portable, slim & lightweight aluminum design and its capacity is plenty for most users. It also includes option backup and security software.

Toshiba is also offering its N300 8TB 3.5-Inch internal hard drive for your NAS at an all-time low price of $163.99. It's a high-performance 7200 RPM drive with a large 256MB cache size that can handle a workload of up to 180TB/year. It usually goes for $205 and is only available at this low price until the end of the day or sold out.

It's well worth checking out the sale to see what's on offer. Just be sure to place your orders before the promotion ends tonight.