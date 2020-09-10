What you need to know
- Ubisoft announced Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: Complete Edition during the latest Ubisoft Forward.
- The game will release for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, PC, and UPLAY+ in time for the 2020 holiday season.
- It will include the Knives Chao and Wallace Wells DLCs.
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game will be available on modern consoles in time for the holiday season. The re-release was first announced in August by Scott Pilgrim vs. The World director Edgar Wright as part of the celebration of the rom-com's 10th anniversary.
The side-scrolling beet 'em up loosely based on the graphic novels by Bryan Lee O'Malley lets up to four players control the title character, his love interest Ramona Flowers, his high school friend Kim Pine, and Stephen Stills, a huge fan of Scott's band, as they fight to defeat Ramona's seven evil exes. The Complete Edition of the game also includes DLC that unlocks Scott's ex Knives Chau and his roommate Wallace Wells.
Players share health and coins, compete in dodgeball and other mini games, and can fight each other to be the last one standing. The game will be available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, Google Stadia and UPLAY+. The original game was a digital downolad for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 but it hasn't been available to purchase since 2014. Fans have been demanding the game's return ever since.
O'Malley expressed his gratitude for the re-release on Twitter saying "Huge thank you to the fans who never shut up about the Scott Pilgrim game, not once, ever, even for one second to let me sleep. This game belongs to you. Now please get out of my house."
