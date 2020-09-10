Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game will be available on modern consoles in time for the holiday season. The re-release was first announced in August by Scott Pilgrim vs. The World director Edgar Wright as part of the celebration of the rom-com's 10th anniversary.

The side-scrolling beet 'em up loosely based on the graphic novels by Bryan Lee O'Malley lets up to four players control the title character, his love interest Ramona Flowers, his high school friend Kim Pine, and Stephen Stills, a huge fan of Scott's band, as they fight to defeat Ramona's seven evil exes. The Complete Edition of the game also includes DLC that unlocks Scott's ex Knives Chau and his roommate Wallace Wells.