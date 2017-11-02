Taking a screenshot on your iPhone is as easy as pressing two buttons.

Screenshots from your iPhone are great for sharing moments from your favorite videos, high scores from your games, conversations on social networks like Twitter or Facebook, bugs you want to report, and almost anything and everything you see on your screen.

How to take a screenshot on iPhone X

Because there is no Home button on the iPhone X, taking a screenshot is slightly different.

How to take a screenshot on your iPhone X

How to take a screenshot on the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (and all earlier iPhone models)

Open the app you want to screenshot and go to the exact screen you want to capture. Press and hold the Power button on the right side and click the Home button at the exact same time. (This helps ensure you don't activate Touch ID or Siri by accident while trying to take your screenshot.) The screen will flash white and you'll hear the camera shutter sound (if your sound is enabled). If you're on iOS 10 or earlier, the screenshot will be saved to your All Photos album (or Camera Roll if you're not using iCloud Photo Library). If you're using the iOS 11, this process will be slightly different.

How use Instant Markup for screenshots in iOS 11

With iOS 11, you can instantly edit and markup your screenshot without having to jump over to your Photo Library. It's quick and easy and here's how to use it.

How to edit screenshots in iOS 11

How to view and edit screenshots

Whether you're on iOS 11 or an older operating system, you can find your screenshots in the Photos app on your iPhone.

Open the Photos app from your Home screen. Tap Albums. Tap Screenshots. Select a screenshot to view, favorite, edit, or share it.

You can also tap the camera icon or use the edit menu in apps like Messages or Mail to insert your screenshot into texts, email, and more.

