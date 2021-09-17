What you need to know
The second season of "The Morning Show" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
Today, Apple began streaming the second season of its award-winning drama series "The Morning Show."
Season two of the series continues to follow the story of Alex (Jennifer Aniston), Bradley (Reese Witherspoon), and the rest of the employees of UBA after the explosive events of last season's finale.
Picking up after the explosive events of season one, season two finds "The Morning Show" team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley's (Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.
Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the star-studded returning cast for season two includes Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden. New stars joining this season are Greta Lee as Stella Bak, a tech world wunderkind who has joined the UBA executive team; Ruairi O'Connor as Ty Fitzgerald, a smart and charismatic YouTube star; Hasan Minhaj as Eric Nomani, a new member of "The Morning Show" team; Emmy Award winner Holland Taylor as Cybil Richards, the savvy chairwoman of the UBA board; Tara Karsian as Gayle Berman, a news producer; Valeria Golino as Paola Lambruschini, a documentary filmmaker; and, Emmy and SAG Award winner Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson, a UBA news anchor.
If you have not seen the trailer for season two yet, check it out below:
Come for the news, stay for the drama. The Morning Show Season 2 premieres September 17 on Apple TV+
Season two of "The Morning Show" is streaming now. It is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. Apple also releases its app across a number of other streaming devices including the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. It even streams through the Apple TV+ website.
If you want to enjoy the new season in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
