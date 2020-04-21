A second report has suggested that Apple's next iPad Pro will be delayed until the spring of next year.

According to United Daily News, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro Apple was planning to release in the second half of 2020 will be "postponed to next spring."

Just five days ago, analyst Jeff Pu also reported that the next iPad Pro would be delayed until early 2021. From that report:

An analyst says that Apple's rumored Mini-LED iPad Pro, previously touted for release later this year, may have been delayed due to design issues. As reported by MacRumors: The launch of a new high-end 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a Mini-LED may be "delayed" until early 2021 due to the device's "complex panel design," analyst Jeff Pu said today in an investor note with Chinese research firm GF Securities.

For a while now, Apple has been rumored to be working on a Mini-LED based iPad Pro, featuring 5G and an A14X chip. The release/announcement of this device was previously pegged for Q3 of 2020. The latest report indirectly notes that the coronavirus pandemic is interfering with the supply of Apple devices, however, Jeff Pu claims the iPad has actually been delayed due to complexities with the iPad's panel design.

Of course, Apple only released a new iPad Pro on March 18 featuring a new LiDAR scanner, an A12Z chip and more. This is certainly a more subtle update, whereas a new iPad with 5G, Mini-LED and a new A14 chip would be considered a significant jump in performance. Regardless, it looks inevitable that we might have to wait a little longer.