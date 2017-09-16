For a tiny device, the Apple Watch has a lot you can do with buttons, gestures, and taps. In some ways, the iPhone X takes after the Apple Watch's design: Both have no home button, both are all screen, and both have a surprising amount of functionality for having relatively few physical buttons. The Apple Watch, like the iPhone X, has a side button, which you use to turn it on and off along with a variety of other tricks and tasks. But it also has an interface uniquely Apple Watch: The Digital Crown. Combine that with the multitouch screen's pressure-sensitive Force Touch capabilities (an early cousin of the iPhone's 3D Touch interface), and you've got a bunch of tools to control a powerful little wrist computer.

The Side Button

The only traditional button on the watch, the side button not only powers and turns off the watch, but controls the Dock and emergency features. Press and hold to power on (on off) If your Apple Watch is off, you can press and hold the side button to power on your smartwatch. When your watch is on, you can press and hold the side button to access the power screen, then slide the Power Off slider to turn the watch off. How to restart and reset your Apple Watch Press and hold to disable Power Reserve mode When your watch drops below a certain amount of available power, it automatically switches into Power Reserve mode. This mode only displays the time, and you can't restore your watch to full functionality until you connect it to a charger once more. That said, watchOS does offer a preemptive Power Reserve mode, which you can use if you know you'll need your watch later but you don't want to shut it off completely. If you put your watch into Power Reserve mode manually, you can restore it to full functionality by pressing and holding the side button. How to enable Power Reserve mode on your Apple Watch Press and hold to access Medical ID or SOS The Apple Watch's Medical ID and SOS features are hidden behind the power screen, which you access by pressing and holding the side button. Swipe either Medical ID or SOS to activate either feature. Warning: Swiping SOS will place a call to the local authorities and is only meant to be used in an emergency. If enabled in the Watch app via your iPhone, you can continue pressing and holding on the side button to automatically activate SOS and call the local authorities. How to use SOS on the Apple Watch: The ultimate guide Press once to open the Dock watchOS allows you to store frequently-used apps in its Dock, which you can access from any interface by pressing the side button a single time. (To return to your previous screen, simply press the side button another time.) How to use the Dock on your Apple Watch Press twice to activate Apple Pay Note: You have to set up Apple Pay, add a passcode to your watch, and unlock it to use this feature. If you use Apple Pay, you can use your Apple Watch to pay almost anywhere that offers a tap-to-pay terminal — whether or not you have your iPhone along for the ride. Your Apple Watch uses skin contact and an unlocked watch to authorize the purchase; just double-press the side button to bring up the Apple Pay interface, then tap your watch to the terminal. How to use Apple Pay on your Apple Watch

The Digital Crown

Perhaps the most noticeable of the Apple Watch's interaction options, the Digital Crown is a physical dial that you can spin to scroll, press once, or press and hold to activate a number of different features. Scroll to wake up your watch If you don't want to raise your wrist, you can briefly press the Digital Crown to wake your watch's display. For a more subtle reveal, you can scroll up on the crown to slowly brighten the display from sleep: It's a great way to quickly glance at the time or notifications when you're in a dark place, or don't want to bother companions. Scroll to Time Travel If you have most watch faces active, scrolling the Digital Crown up or down will activate watchOS's Time Travel feature: This lets you virtually "travel" forward or backward in time to view upcoming appointments, how much you've exercised, how long it'll take your electric car to charge, and all sorts of complication options. How to use Time Travel on Apple Watch Astronomy On the Astronomy face, Time Travel moves the shadow on the Earth and its clouds as it passes around the Sun, even revealing city lights at nighttime. Switch to a different view in Astronomy, and the Digital Crown will control different time periods. Tap the Moon, and Time Travel will spin day by day to show you the moon's various phases at different times in the month: New Moon, Waxing Crescent, First Quarter, Waxing Gibbous, Full Moon, Waning Gibbous, Last Quarter, and Waning Crescent. Select the Solar System, and you'll move day by day (or faster, if you spin the Crown more rapidly) along with the planets, watching them complete their rotations around the sun. Kaleidoscope On wake, watchOS 4's Kaleidoscope face is fairly tame: It's only when you spin the Digital Crown when you create kaleidoscopic patterns. How to use the Kaleidoscope watch face on your Apple Watch Siri The Siri watch face embodies watchOS's Time Travel feature, offering cards of upcoming appointments and suggestions. On this face, you use the Digital Crown to spin through upcoming cards, between the All-Day, Recent, Up Next, and Tomorrow views. How to use the Siri watch face in watchOS 4 Solar On the Solar face, using Time Travel will move the position of the sun, taking you between Night, Dawn, Twilight, Day, Solar Noon, Sunset, Twilight, Dusk, Night, and Solar Midnight. Scroll to view In most apps, you can use up and down movements of the Digital Crown to scroll the content on the screen. (Like touch, scrolling is inverted: Scroll down to page up, and up to page down.) There are also a few interfaces where scrolling the Digital Crown moves horizontal content, like the watch picker. Zoom in the Photos app or on the apps list In the Photos app, you can scroll the Digital Crown to zoom in or out on a photo. And if you have your apps organized in Grid View, you can scroll the Crown to zoom in and out of the app grid. Scroll to end a workout lock On the Apple Watch Series 2 or later, watchOS will automatically water-lock your smartwatch when you press Lock during a workout, which means you won't be able to interact with the screen until you disable the lock. To do so, you simply scroll up on the Digital Crown until you fill the blue bubble on-screen and hear the watch's speaker ping. Best ways to protect the Apple Watch while working out Press to go home A single press of the Digital Crown will either bring you to your currently active watch face (if you're in an app or non-watch face interface) or to your full apps list (if you're starting on the watch face). If you're in a Force Touch overlay, pressing the Digital Crown will also return you to the previous interface. It's like the iPhone's home button, or iPhone X's bottom swipe: Press the Digital Crown to get back to where you want to be. Double-press to switch between interfaces If you double press the Digital Crown in quick succession, you can skip the watch face entirely and switch between currently active apps or interfaces. If you have Music open, for example, then hop over to Weather from the Dock, you can double-press the Digital Crown to return to the Music app. If you only have a single app open, a double-press will switch you between that app and your watch face. Press-and-hold for Siri Press and hold the Digital Crown, and you'll trigger Siri, watchOS's digital voice-driven assistant. (You can also bring up Siri by raising your wrist and saying "Hey Siri!", if you've enabled it via the Watch app on your iPhone.) How to use Siri on your Apple Watch Triple-press for Accessibility If you've enabled the accessibility settings on watchOS, you can triple-click the Digital Crown to bring up accessibility options for VoiceOver or Zoom. How to enable and use accessibility features on your Apple Watch

Button combos

The Apple Watch may not be an old-school video game (unless you run the right app, that is), but you can still get some extra functionality out of it with button combos. Take a screenshot To take a screenshot on the Apple Watch, you need only press in on the Digital Crown with your thumb, then use the rest of your thumb to press lightly on the side button. How to screenshot your Apple Watch Pause a workout *To pause a workout, press both the Digital Crown and the side button at the same time. To resume, press both buttons again. How to use Workout on Apple Watch Force quit Have an unresponsive app on your watch? You can always force quit apps or force restart your entire Apple Watch. To force quit an app, press the side button until you see the power screen, then press and hold on the Digital Crown until you return to the watch face. To force restart your Apple Watch, press and hold both the side button and Digital Crown until the screen goes dark and the Apple logo appears. How to force quit apps on the Apple Watch How to restart and reset your Apple Watch