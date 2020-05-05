The Ring Alarm 10-piece wireless security system has dropped to $179.99 at Costco. This deal is exclusively for Costco members, so you will need to join the warehouse to benefit from these savings. That's $40 off its regular price and the best deal around. Best Buy has a 5-piece system going for this price (although it does include a free Echo Dot).

This is the 1st generation of the Ring Alarm system. The company released a 2nd generation just a few weeks ago, and you can see how the two versions compare right here. The problem with the 2nd generation is that it's more expensive, especially compared to a price drop like today's deal. The 5-piece version is $20 more expensive than Costco's 10-piece kit on sale here. Getting the extra contact sensors would cost you another $100.

The 10-piece kit comes with the base station, a keypad, a motion detector, a range extender, and six contact sensors. The beauty of a modular system like this is you can add more as you need it. Want a couple more motion detectors? Those cost about $22 apiece. The contact sensors go for about $15, and if you want a second keypad that'll cost around $37. Maybe you won't need anymore than what the system on sale above comes with. Maybe you'll need a lot. The point is you get to choose, and it's worth pointing out that all of these add-ons are on sale for new low prices thanks to the release of the 2nd generation versions.

You'll be able to use this system to get instant alerts for a variety of things including when doors or windows are left open or when the system detects motion. You can monitor it all from your iOS or Android phone or tablet. It's easy to setup, requiring no extra tools or any sort of professional install. If you already have other Ring products, they can all communicate with each other. It includes a 24-hour backup battery and 110-decibel siren. The system comes with a one-year warranty as well.

Read more about it through our review, which gave this kit 4.5 stars out of 5. Jared DiPane said "If you're looking for a DIY alarm system that provides external monitoring and doesn't cost a fortune, I'd have to say that this is the option to consider" and added "If you already have a Ring doorbell or security camera, the integration is quite seamless, and the value becomes even better."