When it comes to home security, you should definitely have more eyes around the house. By more eyes, we mean video cameras, including video doorbells. Ring is a well-known contender in this space, and right now, you can get the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $169, which is 32% off it's normal price of $249, just for Prime Day!

If you aren't already a Prime member, you can start a 30-day free trial to get any of the amazing deals that are currently being offered, including this one.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro requires existing doorbell wiring before installation. It has motion sensors that activate once the doorbell is pushed, 1080p resolution with infrared night vision, and you can see, hear, and speak to visitors through Amazon Echo Show, Echo Spot, phone, tablet, or PC.

The Ring Doorbell Pro is one of Ring's best options available. However, you'll need to have existing doorbell wiring in order to install it. The installation only takes about 15 minutes, so it isn't too bad, but it does take a bit longer than the other Ring doorbell options. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is hardwired only so it's always on and doesn't need any batteries to power on.

It features a 160-degree horizontal and 90-degree vertical field-of-view with 1080p resolution. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro also has an always-on Live View, so you can monitor everything going on around your home whenever you want to.

It connects to both 2.4 or 5GHz Wi-Fi networks, and has advanced motion detection once the doorbell is pressed. With this advanced motion sensing, you can customize the motion zones to the areas that matter the most to you, and you'll get notifications on your devices when there is detected motion. There is two-way talk, so you can communicate with the person outside of your door without having to get up. The Ring Doorbell Pro also has Amazon Alexa integration with certain devices, such as the Echo Show or Echo Spot, but you can also control it from your existing computer, tablet, or smartphone.

And while the Ring Video Doorbell Pro looks sleek on the exterior, you can change out the faceplate to another color scheme that works better for your home.

