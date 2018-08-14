You've probably heard of a Style Ring before, and if you haven't, just know it's a super handy-dandy accessory that goes on the back of your iPhone and acts as a ring that'll keep your phone from slipping out of your grip and dropping on your face as you text in bed.
Now there are new Ring Holders coming out, but it ain't for your iPhone: it's for your Nintendo Switch!
The Joy-Con Ring Holder is similar to how ring holders work for smartphones – you attach it to the Joy-Con and insert a finger through the ring. This ensures the Joy-Con won't easily slip out of your hand especially when playing with motion controls. The Joy-Con Ring Holder can be rotated 360 degrees. (NintendoSoup)
Not only do these rings help secure your Switch better in your hands, but they can also be used to prop up your Switch like a stand on the back of your iPhone.
You'll be able to buy the Joy-Con Ring Holder set on October 2018. They're available now for pre-order at Amazon Japan).