SEGA Forever will bring classic SEGA games to iPhone and iPad starting today!

SEGA surprised and delighted gamers everywhere by announcing a bunch of classic games would be coming to iOS and Android starting today!

The new collection of SEGA games — called SEGA Forever — will be updated every month to include classics from the glory days of SEGA consoles. SEGA even released a very 90s-feeling trailer for SEGA Forever that reminds me of the commercials I would see while watching Saturday morning cartoons.

In SEGA's official press release for SEGA Forever, the company made it clear that all the games in the collection — both now and in the future — will be free to download.

"The first batch of SEGA Forever games has been carefully curated, boasting both blockbusters and core fan favourites; The collection will officially kick off tomorrow with five Mega Drive / Genesis titles, all of which will be available to download for free on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the App Store for iPhone and iPad, where they will be accompanied by iMessage sticker packs"

SEGA Forever already has four titles available for download right now:

Sonic the Hedgehog: The original 1991 classic that started a huge and successful franchise.

Phantasy Star II: The hit futuristic RPG that has been a fan favorite since its release in 1989.

Comix Zone: The wacky comic book style adventure game from the SEGA Genesis console.

Kid Chameleon: The original sunglasses-wearing badass platformer.

Altered Beast: All the side-scrolling beat 'em up action you could possibly want!

While all the games will be free to play, users will be able to make a $1.99 in-app purchase per game to enjoy an ad free experience. Plus, even though all the games have been re-design with touch controls, all the games will support use of external Bluetooth controllers!

I'm beyond excited for this news and will be looking forward to more SEGA titles coming to iOS in the future. It's like being able to have my childhood in my pocket!

Are you excited?

What do you think of the news? Let us know in the comments below!