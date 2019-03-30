The day many of you have been waiting for is finally here, a Sega Genesis Mini Console is in the works, and it's launching on September 19. These devices are expected to sell out incredibly fast, so be sure to get your preorder in as soon as possible! The Sega Genesis Mini Console costs $80 and comes with 40 games.
According to Sega, "The iconic Sega Genesis console that defined a generation of gaming returns in a slick, miniaturized unit. The Sega Genesis Mini console... is plug-and-play ready right out of the box! Games will be announced in four waves of 10 games." So far, only the following titles have been revealed, and these alone justify the purchase of the console.
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Castlevania: Bloodlines
- Space Harrier 2
- Shining Force
- Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine
- Toe Jam & Earl
- Comix Zone
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Altered Beast
- Gunstar Heroes
The console itself comes with quite a number of different items which are listed below. It's great to see that two controllers are included in the package.
- Sega Genesis Mini Console
- 2 wired controllers
- 40 games
- Power cable
- USB adapter
- HDMI cabled
Are you interested in purchasing the Sega Genesis Mini Console? Let us know.
