Amazon has a few great deals today for its Prime members, including a bunch of different Dash Buttons for just $0.99 each. These normally sell for $4.99 each and come with a $5 credit after using it for the first time. The discounted buttons still score you the same $5 credit, which means that you essentially make $4 in Amazon credit for buying these today.

This is just a small sample of all the buttons that are available. Each of these can be set up to reorder a variety of products in the brand's category. Not sure if Dash Buttons will work for you? Be sure to check out this review from our pal Modern Dad.

These prices are exclusive to Amazon Prime members, so if you aren't already a member, you'll want to sign up for a free 30-day trial right now.

