According to a new report from The New York Times , an autonomous vehicle from Uber struck and killed a woman in Tempe, Arizona:

The Uber vehicle was in autonomous mode with a human safety driver at the wheel when it struck the woman, who was crossing the street outside of a crosswalk, the Tempe police said in a statement.

The Times says this may be the first time a pedestrian has been killed after being struck by a self-driving vehicle.

Uber has reportedly suspended testing of its autonomous vehicle fleet and is cooperating with authorities. The company issued a statement following the incident: