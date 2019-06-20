Affinity Publisher is now available from Serif.

Serif launched its latest application today, Affinity Publisher. The app is a professional class publication tool that competes with programs such as Adobe InDesign. Affinity Publisher takes many design cues and its approach to creating content from its sibling software Affinity Photo and Affinity Designer.

Affinity Publisher supports staple features of the print and online media publishing industry including master pages, OpenType support, linking textframes, and end-to-end CMYK color support. It also has several features that are mainstays of the Affinity suite, including an "almost unlimited undo history."

Affinity Publisher is the first application from Serif to directly integrate with the entire suite. Customers who have purchased Affinity Photo and or Affinity Designer can use them directly within Affinity Publisher through a feature called StudioLInk. For users who do not have Affinity Photo or Affinity Designer, Affinity Publisher has native support for some photo editing and vector graphics. You can see the full list of Affinity Publisher's features at Serif's website.

In addition to the announcement of Affinity Publisher, Serif also announced that Affinity Designer and Affinity Photo for the iPad will support Affinity Publisher files. Affinity Publisher is available for Windows 10 and Mac and is on sale for $39.99 for its initial launch period.