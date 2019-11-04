Setapp, the popular app subscription service, is growing. Setapp for Teams allows businesses to share over 160 apps for as low as $7.99 per user each month. The service is launching today, November 4, in beta.

First introduced in 2016, Setapp by MacPaw gives users access to a growing library of Mac apps across multiple categories, including lifestyle, productively, Mac maintenance, and web development. Like Spotify for Music and Netflix for video, the content remains accessible on your computer for as long as a subscription is active.

Among the Mac app titles included in the Setapp service are Ulysses, MindNode, BusyCal, PDFpen, and Focused. Each app is ad-free and doesn't include in-app purchases. Updates are included in the subscription.