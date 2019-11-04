Setapp for TeamsSource: iMore

  • The service currently offers over 160 apps, including Ulysses, Photolemur, and Cloud Outliner.
  • Setapp for Teams is $8.99 monthly for each user with discounts available.
  • MacPaw launched the standalone service in 2016.

Setapp, the popular app subscription service, is growing. Setapp for Teams allows businesses to share over 160 apps for as low as $7.99 per user each month. The service is launching today, November 4, in beta.

First introduced in 2016, Setapp by MacPaw gives users access to a growing library of Mac apps across multiple categories, including lifestyle, productively, Mac maintenance, and web development. Like Spotify for Music and Netflix for video, the content remains accessible on your computer for as long as a subscription is active.

Among the Mac app titles included in the Setapp service are Ulysses, MindNode, BusyCal, PDFpen, and Focused. Each app is ad-free and doesn't include in-app purchases. Updates are included in the subscription.

At launch, Setapp for Teams is available for up to four team members for $8.99 a month per user. Additional team members or devices cost $7.99 per month. According to MacPaw, the service has been designed to simplify billing and make transferring licenses easier when employees come and go.

A regular Setapp subscription is $9.99 per month and includes licenses for up to two devices. A family plan is also available for $19.99 per month.

You can learn more about the Setapp for Teams beta on the official website.

