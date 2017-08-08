Not all games are meant to be taken seriously; burst out laughing with these great games!

Some of my favorite games over the years have been the ones that made me laugh. Not only do I appreciate the endorphin release, but I recognize being funny is usually the result of a great script.

If you're looking for a new game that will not only keep you entertained but also give your abs an actual laughing workout, here are some of my favorite games that will leave you in stitches!

Slayaway Camp (17+)

Slayaway Camp is a morbidly funny take on the puzzle genre that tasks you with going on a killing spree, and no one you meet is safe!

You'll need to slide around each scene and murder your victims in a particular order to reach the portal to advance to the next area. With plenty of obstacles such as fire pits, open water, and cops, you'll need to be smart during your rampage.

Taking its inspiration from classic 80s horror films, the violence in this game is over-the-top, extremely fake, and incredibly funny.

The Bard's Tale

If you want an immersive RPG that will keep you laughing for hours, The Bard's Tale is the perfect game for you.

With roughly 30 hours of gameplay to go through and an incredibly funny script, The Bard's Tale tasks you with going on an epic adventure (or lying about going on one) and bragging about it!

The strength of this game is in the exceptionally well-written NPCs and the ridiculous dialogue you come across during your playthrough. Plus, the game is rather well-produced, complete with impressive voice acting and plenty of attention to detail.

Red's Kingdom

Red's Kingdom is a perfectly crafted adventure puzzle game that has a lot of depth. The goofy but heartwarming story with its colorful characters is bound to grab your attention, and the incredibly fun gameplay never seems to go stale as the game layers in plenty of elements to surprise you at every turn.

Red's Kingdom opens the doors to its world and allows you to take nonlinear paths, giving you the opportunity to explore different areas and find alternate routes to hidden treasures. Although it's a puzzle game at its core, the game feels more like an action-adventure game than anything else. I can't recommend Red's Kingdom enough, especially if you like nut-themed puns!

Ticket to Earth

Ticket to Earth is an incredible game and is a must-download for gamers everywhere, and I can't recommend it highly enough!

The story is littered with surprising plot twists, impactful characters, and a well-written narrative that will keep you invested in the rich world of New Providence and the people who populate the planet.

Beautifully designed graphics that blend the manga/comic book style artwork with brightly colored backgrounds and landscape make Ticket to Earth pop off the screen in a delightful burst of colors, which never gets old.

An original battle system that breathes new life into the strategy RPG genre, the Movement system offers an incredibly deep and complex combat experience that never goes stale, as there are always new powers and abilities to acquire. It's refreshing to see a strategy RPG that heavily relies on the strategy part of its genre. Ticket to Earth will kill you if you're not careful, and you must scrutinize the map and choose your actions wisely, or you'll be doomed to repeat the same mission over and over again. It can be mildly frustrating as you're still learning the game, but it's wildly entertaining the whole time.

Rick and Morty: Pocket Mortys

For any fan of the TV series Rick and Morty on Adult Swim, Pocket Mortys is a wonderful extension of the multiverse that creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon have made.

You play as Rick, and your goal is to collect, train, and battle Mortys. Basically, think of Rick as a Pokémon trainer and the different Mortys as Pokémon, and it will all start to make sense.

There are over 150 different types of Mortys to collect, and all your favorite characters from the show make an appearance. Plus, the humor from the TV series remains intact throughout the game, giving you plenty of reasons to laugh as you battle your way to the top of the leaderboards.

Goat Simulator

This wacky but super popular simulation game is known for getting up to hilarious hijinks, and you can record them all.

The primary objective in Goat Simulator is to cause as much destruction as possible. Ram into cars, trample people on the ground, destroy any buildings you find, and create chaos!

Goat Simulator isn't a serious game. There's no real plot or character development, but if you're looking to record some of the funniest clips you can find in an iOS game, Goat Simulator will provide more than you can handle!

Spaceteam

Spaceteam is a local multiplayer game that will have you laughing and yelling at the top of your lungs!

I mean, the concept alone is ridiculous: Multiple people get together, enable Spaceteam on their iPhone or iPad, then yell wacky-sounding terms to each other to try and keep their ship from being eaten by a dying sun or falling into a wormhole.

In practice, it's even better; I've played with friends, family, co-workers, and complete strangers, and every time has been whimsical and unique.

If you're already going to be yelling at your family the next time you see them, why not yell about switching off the Eigenthrottle?

