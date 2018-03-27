Apple's push into the classroom begins with the new 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support, but it doesn't end there! Shared iPad is a tool meant to help teachers and students manage an entire classroom's worth of iPads at once!

How does it work?

It appears that Shared iPad will allow teachers and educators the ability to create Apple IDs for all its students at once, meaning students won't have to specifically create their own just for school. Shared iPad will also allow students to log on to any iPad by tapping on their name.

Apple School Manager

All Apple IDs created for education will have access to the Apple School Manager, which allows the teacher or administrator to create or remove Apple IDs from the service as needed.

All Apple IDs created for education will receive 200GB of free iCloud storage. That's a lot of data that students and teachers can use for assignments and other projects.

What do you think about Shared iPad?

Let us know in the comments below!