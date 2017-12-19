A little over a week ago, Apple bought the extremely popular music discovery app Shazam, and that caused some people to speculate that perhaps the app would be shut down. Well, today Shazam released a new update that allows users to discover music offline.

Shazam has long been a solution to the question "What song is playing?", but you always needed to be online to use it. Starting today, that's all changing! Here's how Shazam's offline mode works!

How Shazam offline works

The good news is the basic operation of Shazam works the same whether you're online or offline.

Launch Shazam from your Home screen. Tap the Shazam button. Wait for Shazam to identify the song.

The difference between online and offline operation is when you're offline the app will give you an alert letting you know that Shazam will identify the song as soon as your back online. When you reach a Wi-Fi or data signal again, you can open up the app and look in the My Shazam section to see what song you were listening to when you didn't have service!