Apple's new promotion hopes that people will finish their holiday shopping by using Apple Pay. The company is offering a $5 iTunes Gift Card to those who complete a purchase at select retailers using Apple Pay between December 14 and 21. Participating retailers include 1800flowers.com, eBags, JCPenny, Macy's, Tumi, Wish, Wayfair, and many others .

There is a limit of one gift card per person. The promo page states that there may be minimum purchase amounts at select partners, which appears to range from $20 to $35 depending on the retailer.

Not sure what Apple Pay is all about or how to get started with it? We have you covered.