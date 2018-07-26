Any time you're doing something like this you run the risk of ruining your system entirely. Forcing a device to do something for which it wasn't intended could irreparably damage the software or hardware, leaving the system bricked. In addition, it's often a reason for manufacturers to void your warranty. Therefore, if you're going to jailbreak your Switch, it might be a good idea to do it on a secondary system, or on a system that you aren't afraid to lose.

For the most part, the biggest reason for hacking or jailbreaking a device is in order to get it to do things the developers never intended. Most importantly, anyone who intends on jailbreaking a device needs to have a firm grasp on the risks that are involved.

If you have been wondering whether or not you should jailbreak your Nintendo Switch , we have some things for you to consider before you make your final decision.

So if you've considered the risks involved in hacking your Switch and aren't terribly worried about them, the next thing to consider is what you can do once you have your system jailbroken. It wasn't that long ago that hackers discovered the exploit which made all of this possible. Due to the fact that all of this happened relatively recently, there actually isn't a whole lot that the average user can do once their Switch is hacked.

One of the most valuable things that users are waiting for is a custom firmware for hacked Switches. There are a few currently in development or in beta stages but none are fully complete. Once a stable custom firmware has been released, the doors of possibility will fling wide open and there won't be much we can't do.

If you were to ask me directly whether or not you should jailbreak your Switch, I would tell you that you might want to wait until the community releases a stable custom firmware. A good custom firmware is what makes things get really fun.

The decision to jailbreak a device is almost always a relatively complicated one, and this is no different with the Switch. One of the most valuable resources when deciding something like this is information. Always do plenty of research so that you are able to make an informed decision. As I learn more and things develop I will do my best to keep you all informed.

Good luck and happy hacking!

Are you going to hack your Switch?

What do you want to make it do? I would love to hear about it in the comments!