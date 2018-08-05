Apple currently offers the MacBook Pro in two sizes: 13-inch and 15-inch. They differ in ways beyond simply display size though, including the overall weight and footprint, and details of the ports and the potential of their processors. So, how do you decide between them?

Weight and size

With great size comes great weight. Or something like that. What I mean is, those extra 2-inches (diagonal) of display come with a bigger footprint, which means your MacBook Pro will take up more room on the table, from your desk to the coffee shop to the tray on the train or airplane.

It'll also weigh more in your laptop bag. The 13-inch MacBook Pro weighs 3.02 pounds (1.37 kg). The 15-inch MacBook Pro weighs 4.02 pounds (1.83 kg). That might not sound like a huge difference, but if you're walking around all day, it might just feel like one.

If portability is most important to you, get the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

If power beats portability, get the 15-inch MacBook Pro.

Displays

MacBook Pro was the first Mac to go "Retina", or what Apple calls a display dense enough that you can no longer see pixels at a normal working distance. They remain Retina to this day so, no matter which one you get, the quality will be the same. What about the quantity, though?

The 13-inch MacBook Pro has a 2560x1600 16:10 display at 227 ppi. The 15-inch MacBook Pro has a 2880x1800 16:10 display at 220 ppi.

More display means seeing either more of the web and more of apps you can cram onto it, including interface and toolbars. Or, if accessibility is an issue, seeing bigger of all the same.

Here's how the pixel differences look side-by-side: