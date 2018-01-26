Just like most Apple products, when you purchase a HomePod, you'll be able to pick up the company's extended warranty known as AppleCare+.

HomePod will cost you $349 for the device alone, and it's totally understandable if you want to protect that investment. If you're curious about what AppleCare+ will cover if for your HomePod here's a quick breakdown of all the important information.

Cost

The AppleCare+ plan for Homepod will cost you $39 on top of the $349.

What's covered under AppleCare+ for HomePod?

With AppleCare+ in place for your HomePod, you'll extend your warranty coverage from one year to two years and be covered for two incidents of accidental damage from handling the HomePod subject to a $39 service fee for each instance.

AppleCare+ will not cover damage deemed to be superficial or cosmetic, meaning if you scratch up the exterior of your HomePod, but it otherwise functions normally, you won't be able to get the damage fixed.

Included in the AppleCare+ plan for HomePod is two years of telephone support for features like AirPlay, Wi-Fi, and the Home app. Plus, telephone support is especially good if you run across any software issues, rather than running to your nearest Apple store, you can attempt to troubleshoot the issue from the comfort of your own home.

If you are buying the Homepod for someone who needs help setting these services up, or you need help yourself, AppleCare+ has your back with customer support.

Is it worth it?

When you're already paying $349 for the HomePod, I would find it hard to dish out the extra money for AppleCare+. I already know where my HomePod is going to sit in my home when I get my hands on one and I have absolutely no intention of moving it. Since I don't live in an area where earthquakes are a real threat, I just don't see how anything bad will happen to my HomePod.

Of course, I'm talking from the perspective of a single person who doesn't have to deal with other people touching, moving, or using my things. Would I feel differently if I had children, pets, or other external factors? Maybe. Yes, I know that fixing the damage for $39 through AppleCare+ would be much cheaper than having to replace the entire HomePod or an out-of-warranty repair would be, but I still can't swallow an extra $39 dollar (plus tax) for a device that's sitting stationary in my home.

That being said, AppleCare+ for MacBooks and iMacs is exorbitant and an extra $39 to fully protect your HomePod for two years is pretty good, especially when you consider that AppleCare+ covers up to two incidents of accidental damage, and that includes blown speakers.

Obviously, the decision is yours and yours alone when it comes to buying AppleCare+ or not, and I implore you all to make the decision you think will best suit your needs!

See at Apple

Are you picking up AppleCare+ for your HomePod?

Do you think AppleCare+ for HomePod is worth it? Let us know in the comments what you think?