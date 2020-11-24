Yes. If you're looking for an iPad Pro, you should pick one up for Black Friday, as there are some great Black Friday iPad deals you can take advantage of this year.
- 11-inch iPad Pro (256GB): $800 at Best Buy
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB): $1,000 at Best Buy
All the Pro features you need
Intended for creatives and professionals, the iPad Pro offers key features that other iPad models do not, starting with ProMotion technology and a LiDAR Scanner. The former delivers refresh rates of up to 120Hz, which means fluid scrolling, better responsiveness, and smoother motion content. ProMotion technology also improves display quality and reduces power consumption.
LiDAR, which stands for Light Detection and Ranging, is a technology that lets you scan and map your environment by firing out laser beams. For many on iPad Pro, its use will focus on augmented reality or AR. Because of this, the iPad Pro features a 10MP Ultra Wide camera, which also improves photo- and video-taking.
With FaceID, a better selfie camera, and more storage options available than other models, the Black Friday iPad deals on the iPad Pro give you a lot of value for the discount.
Why buy an iPad Pro on Black Friday?
It's no secret that Apple doesn't discount its products very often, and when it does, it's usually not by that much — especially on the newest models. The iPad Pro models came out earlier this year, so to see discounts on them at all is a great deal.
There's ever been a better time to grab an iPad Pro for yourself or as a gift for someone else. Whether you want the 11-inch or 12.9-inch size, you can pick up either and save about $100 this Black Friday.
12.9-inch iPad Pro (2020) 256GB | Save $100 at Best Buy
Since the 2020 iPad Pro line has been on the market for only a couple of months, seeing the iPad Pro drop $100 is a pretty good deal. Get the largest iPad Pro you can, and never worry about the screen being too small again.
11-inch iPad Pro (2020) 256GB | Save $100 at Best Buy
Just like the bigger versions, it 11-inch iPad Pro can be found for a discount of $100. The 11-inch iPad Pro is a litter more compact, making it a bit easier to manage while holding it in hand and lighter to carrying around with you.
iPad Air and other Apple Black Friday deals
The iPad Air (2020) is a pretty great device too, and if you think the iPad Pro might be too much for you, buying an iPad Air 4 on Black Friday might be the right call for you.
In any case, there are other great Black Friday iPad deals and Apple Black Friday deals happening right now. So don't miss out on stocking up with some great Apple tech this holiday season.
