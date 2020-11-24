Yes. If you're looking for an iPad Pro, you should pick one up for Black Friday , as there are some great Black Friday iPad deals you can take advantage of this year.

All the Pro features you need

Intended for creatives and professionals, the iPad Pro offers key features that other iPad models do not, starting with ProMotion technology and a LiDAR Scanner. The former delivers refresh rates of up to 120Hz, which means fluid scrolling, better responsiveness, and smoother motion content. ProMotion technology also improves display quality and reduces power consumption.

LiDAR, which stands for Light Detection and Ranging, is a technology that lets you scan and map your environment by firing out laser beams. For many on iPad Pro, its use will focus on augmented reality or AR. Because of this, the iPad Pro features a 10MP Ultra Wide camera, which also improves photo- and video-taking.

With FaceID, a better selfie camera, and more storage options available than other models, the Black Friday iPad deals on the iPad Pro give you a lot of value for the discount.

Why buy an iPad Pro on Black Friday?